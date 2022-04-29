On Cloudstratus GET IT

Runners are usually concerned with going fast, often while wearing lightweight, spartan shoes. But we heavier runners—or newbies or those training for long-distance—might instead focus on going longer before legs or knees start screaming. On’s Cloudstratus can help pavement pounders achieve higher milage comfortably by doubling up on the brand’s CloudTec underfoot. In this case, more of the right kind of cushioning makes for a better trainer. The tall Cloudstratus would tower over On’s minimalist road shoes with a weight to boot. The size 14’s we ran in clocked in at 374 grams.

On the road, the shoe is plush but with a lot of spring and a 6mm drop. With twice as much CloudTech below, combined with On’s plastic Speedboard layer, to spread the pressure, the shoe feels supportive when you land and then bounces you back up. And that surprised us: Walking around the house or taking the dog out, the shoes felt a bit stiff. But once you start running that perceived rigidity relents. The upper is made from recycled polyester with a very comfortable, breathable fit. There is plenty of wiggle room in the toe box, in part, because the star lacing pattern tends to not squeeze your foot together up front.

The midsole uses a polypropene layer, what On calls the Speedboard, between the upper and midsole to help return the energy your foot strike builds to your forefoot. Below, On put grippy rubber only where you need it, mostly at the ends of the shoe, to help shave off some weight. Larger runners looking for a shoe to help bag big miles would likely find these Cloudstratus a helpful tool while training.—Sal Vaglica, Men’s Journal contributor

[$160; on-running.com]

