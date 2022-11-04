ON Cloudwander Waterproof Shoes GET IT

Right now is the best time of year to hit the trails—The weather cools off a bit, the fiery fall colors are popping all over the place, and the energy in the air is just so magical. And our favorite part about the fine practice of hiking, is the minimalist nature of the whole adventure. You really only need a few keys things to get started, but the very most important piece of gear is definitely your choice of footwear.

We’ve tested dozens of hiking boots and trail running shoes over the years, but our new favorite trail shoe is the perfect a mix of both. Enter the all-new Cloudwander Waterproof shoe from the trusted folks at ON. This hiking shoe is built for whatever terrain you can muster the guts to face in the Great Outdoors, and they are in fact (as the name implies) legitimately waterproof.

It may sound cliché to refer to the feel of these shoes as “cloud-like,” but they really do feel like you’re walking on air. In the past, we’ve always complained that shoes we’ve worn for hours on end outdoors have not been able to cushion our heavy-footedness properly, but the Cloudwander has surpassed our expectations in impressive fashion when it comes to foot comfort.

Versatility is name if the game for this shoe. While some people fancy having several dedicated pairs of shoes for each specific activity they enjoy tackling on a daily basis, we actually prefer having one do-it-all, utilitarian offering that we can trust is the right choice for just about any outdoor pursuit.

We wouldn’t recommend the Cloudwander for serious trail running—ON has an entirely line of dedicatd shoes for that here—but for just about anything else from the trail, to your local park, to the grocery store, to the gym, these shoes fit the bill.

For all of your fall/winter outdoor excursions, these are the only pair of shoes you’ll need to pack in your kit. They are that good, and they are that versatile.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$179.99; on-running.com]

