O’Neill Hyperfreak Fullsuit 5/4+ With Hood GET IT

When O’Neill introduced its Technobutter technology a decade ago, there was a lot going on in rubber development. Established brands were coming out with innovative materials and new companies offered serious performance products. But even through the noise, Technobutter was heard loud and clear. Today, the new Hyperfreak hooded 5/4+ features the Technobutter 3X. O’Neill claims it to be the lightest, most-flexible high-performance neoprene ever created and there is no reason to believe otherwise. The “+” stands for the extra .5 mm of neoprene added in certain areas for warmth.

I wore this suit in 38-degree water, that included a bit of a hike to and from the break in below freezing air temps and occasional light snow without so much as a chill. And the suit doesn’t seem to lose its stretch when you leave the warmth of your house. Minimal seam design and seamless paddle zones save you vital energy in winter conditions. It features F.U.Z.E. Zipper, and the seams are glued, blind-stitched and fully TB3X fully taped. Aqua-based laminate glue is solvent free for better eco design. With plenty of winter left ahead, this is a solid surf investment. — Jon Coen, Contributing Editor

[$389.95; at local O’Neill dealer]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!