Opinel No. 12 Slim Stainless Steel Knife

Opinel is best known for its classic picnic blades: razor sharp (and thin) folding knives that fit perfectly into a lunch scene in farm country of France—think wine, cheese, a patterned blanket and the beautiful companion of your dreams. That image is a tougher sell in the North American wilderness, where knives are typically burlier for bushcraft and hunting (and often far less refined).

The Opinel No. 12 Slim fills a unique backcountry niche. It features classic svelte French styling in a super practical fillet knife that’s ideal for the soft-touch task of cleaning your catch. What’s more, the folding design disappears in your tackle box or pack and the stainless steel blade holds a keen, rust-free edge with minimal maintenance. The No. 12 is available in several wood variations and makes an ideal gift for the angler in your life.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$24-40, opinel-usa.com]

