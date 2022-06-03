Outdoor Research ActiveIce Spectrum Sun Hoodie GET IT

It’s a wonder how a long-sleeve shirt could be so cool on hot days. Credit ActiveIce, a self-cooling fabric that adjusts to your body temperature, which Outdoor Research employs to provide full coverage from baking UV radiation while helping you thermoregulate on the hottest days. The dynamic stretch fabric has a pleasant cut, with plenty of mobility for kayaking and quick-drying characteristics that work especially well on the water.

The hood is also functional and extends sun protection to your entire neck, even when not in use. This is my new go-to layer for mid-summer paddling.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$79; outdoorresearch.com]

