Orangewood Oliver Jr. Mahogany Get It

Designed in Los Angeles and sold strictly online, Orangewood is committed to bringing the venerable musical instrument into the modern marketplace. With a focus on style, craftsmanship, and affordability, these aren’t cheap replicants; they’re quality instruments. All Orangewood guitars are ready to play right out of the box, strung with quality Ernie Ball Strings (gig bag included). I love the Oliver Jr. The body is smaller (and more apartment-friendly) than the larger senior namesake. It’s got a solid top for a bright, clear tone, and a dark mahogany or blonde spruce construction from tip to tail. What I love most is every purchase of an Orangewood Guitar helps the brand provide instruments to music education programs via the Give A Note Foundation. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[$195; orangewoodguitars.com]