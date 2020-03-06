Original Grain Alterra Chrono 44mm Get It

Original Grain watches do more than tell the time—they tell a story. They’re made with reclaimed hardwood and stainless steel. Woodgrain options range from blondes, reds, and blacks, while the stainless steel bands and cases come in multiple finishes. The source of that reclaimed wood can be Kentucky Bourbon barrels or Yankee Stadium seats, so every timepiece is truly the only one of its kind. We love the Brewmaster and Koa Stonewashed Series, particularly the Alterra Chrono 44mm, with its two-tone face and rugged but elegant countenance. — Jon Langston, Commerce Editor

[from $429; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!