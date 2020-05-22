Original SPIbelt Get It

Smartphones are getting smarter, but some feel like you’re schlepping around a brick (albeit a high-tech brick). If you’re running more and feeling encumbered by your device, finding it too bulky to hold in your hand and too heavy for a pocket, consider the Original SPIbelt. Don’t let its price and simple design fool you. It truly ensures a bounce-free fit that hugs your hips without digging in mid-run. Finally, you can sprint with wild abandon without fear of chucking your phone. This size fits an iPhone 11 or Galaxy S10, but if you have a larger model, opt for the Large Pocket SPIbelt. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$20; spibelt.com]

