Oros Atmos Jacket

Oros apparel is unique for its dense foam insulation, which has the feel of neoprene works to keep you warm by holding in body heat and blocking out wind—enabling a seemingly lightweight jacket like the Atmos to pack serious warmth.

It’s no surprise that Oros’ 2mm Solarcore insulation was inspired by NASA spacesuit technology. The material feels somewhat stiff yet remains ridiculously light and allows for easy range of motion. The Atmos, for example, has an active temperature rating of 25-degrees Fahrenheit yet it’s no bulkier than a typical hooded sweatshirt, making it great for moderately aerobic cold-weather activities like backcountry skiing and snowshoeing. T

he Atmos jacket’s athletic fit is enhanced by four-way stretch panels and thermal mapping that concentrates insulation around your body’s core.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$240, orosapparel.com]

