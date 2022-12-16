OROS Gambit Jacket GET IT

OROS apparel is unique for its dense yet ultralight foam insulation, which has the feel of neoprene and works to keep you warm by holding in body heat and blocking out wind. The Gambit looks like a typical shell jacket but it packs impressive warmth with OROS’ lightweight, NASA-inspired 2mm Solarcore insulation built into the core and upper arms.

The jacket feels somewhat stiff but has an articulated design for easy range of motion—maybe not quite enough for athletic pursuits like backcountry skiing but perfect for apres and walking around town. The Gambit shines for moderate activities like snowshoeing; a hybrid of waterproof panels in the shoulders and water resistant materials in the lower portions keeps you dry in most conditions, while the clever vent in the back offers excellent breathability.

The two-tone Fired Clay colorway offers an especially sharp look. All in all, this an excellent everyday coat for general winter conditions.—Conor Mihell, Men’s Journal contributor

[$340, orosapparel.com]

