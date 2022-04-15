OROS Orion Parka GET IT

Even though spring is here, and the temps across most of the country are heating up, we still rely heavily on our cold-weather coats and outdoor gear to get us comfortably through those frigid early mornings and chilly evening outings. For this reason, we’ve had the OROS Orion Parka with us on almost every outdoor excursion we’ve tackled in the past couple of months.

This parka is one of the finest examples of master craftsmanship and thoughtful design in a jacket that we’ve ever gotten our hands on. It’s Polar Rated, so it’ll handle whatever freezing temps you can throw at it, but we found the Orion to fit the bill for our nightly outings to a restaurant or a bar, as well as our beachside camping trips and nightly walks with the dog. This full-length, fully waterproof parka features neck and waist draft collars for those frigid drafts, and its proprietary zero-bulk insulation keeps us as toasty (if not toastier) than other much thicker and bulkier jackets we’ve tested.

It moves precisely where you need it to, it keeps your core temperature right where you want it to be, and it simply feels so much more capable and sophisticated than most of the competition on the market in this category.

This parka is sure to suit you well for years of adventures on the horizon, or just to Happy Hour with your buddies—The applications of the Orion are limitless. This is one helluva piece of versatile and capable gear.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$450; orosapparel.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!