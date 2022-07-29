Oster DiamondForce XL Digital Air Fryer GET IT

Have you tried an air fryer yet? You know, those nifty little kitchen appliances that everyone in your neighborhood is buzzing about? We have to admit that we were a bit skeptical about a year ago when a family member swore that this was the finest invention they’d ever used in the kitchen. And since that conversation, we’ve gone through a few of the bargain air fryers out there—with very pleasant experiences—but recently decided it was time to get into a name brand that would perform better, and last longer. Enter the Oster DiamondForce XL Digital Air Fryer.

This little dynamo quite literally has replaced our microwave, toaster oven, conventional oven, as well as our BBQ in some cases. (No joke.) It has a very intuitive touch screen where you can tailor your cooking preference for anything from chicken, to shrimp, to beef, to French fires, to even cooking raw bacon. This air fryer gives you all the flavor and crispiness of a fryer, with nearly no grease.

We’ve cooked whole raw chickens, hot dogs, hamburgers, day-old French fries, waffles, pizza, hard-boiled eggs… the list goes on indefinitely. We’ve even heard you can bake cakes and pies (but we have yet to test that).

Bottom line is that an air fryer needs to be on your kitchen counter. Not only will it free up space in your kitchen (having replaced all your other bulky, cumbersome appliances), but it’ll produce delicious food you never knew you could prepare so easily. And with its long-lasting non-stick Diamondforce coating, cleaning this air fryer is as easy as it gets. It’s the perfect addition to a home with kids, small apartment with limited counter space, and it’s the ultimate gift for that home chef in your life who already has everything.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$104.99; amazon.com]

