Lifeproof FRE GET IT

Earlier this year, Lifeproof joined the Otterbox family and have brought the technology of both to a phone case. This one is made for life on and around the water. And since it’s born in the ocean, the brands made a big step by producing a phone case of plastics that have been cleaned out of the ocean. So, it’s comprised of 35 percent recycled ocean-based plastics and another 25 percent recycled plastics.

As a case, it’s slim and, most importantly, waterproof. That combination is the key. Now you don’t have to keep your device in some awkward bag or box on the beach, lake or boat. It basically functions like any other case… It’s just waterproof. It has a built-in screen cover and s also dust and snow proof by default. And while a pop-up rainstorm might wreck your day, it won’t wreck your phone. For every FRE purchased, Otterbox donates $1 to one of their ocean/water-based nonprofits.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$89.99; otterbox.com]

