OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System GET IT

Keeping your phone charged can really be a pain in the neck. And with wireless charging making a big statement on many devices these days, why not take the leap and lose the cords?

Enter the OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System. This system is really impressive. Here’s how it works: You plug the base into the wall, and then you stack the OtterSpot wireless batteries onto the magnetic docking system. The base can charge up to three batteries and one device simultaneously. Once the batteries are fully charged, you simply pluck them off the stack and bring them with you anywhere for wireless charging of your Qi enabled device. It’s a portable power pack without the cord… and you can equip yourself (and your whole household) with multiple batteries so everyone has their own portable charging unit to be used wherever they please.

The base is compatible Apple, Samsung, Google and other Qi wireless-enabled devices—without having to remove most phone cases. This is honestly the simplest way we’ve ever been able to charge our phone… and it charges fast. Being able to charge the batteries all night and then simply pull one from the stack and take it on the go has been one of those simple pleasures that’s worth every penny.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$129.95; otterbox.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!