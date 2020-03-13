Outdoor Research Capstone Heated Sensor Glove Get It

Skiing, tailgating, and hiking in sub-zero temps are all made better with heated gloves. We don’t mean cramming hand-warmer packets into your ski gloves. This pair from Outdoor Research has two battery packs nestled along the front and back of the hand to mitigate cold spots. If you suffer from poor circulation, the heat output on these suckers is just plain impressive. They’re quick to heat and adjust if you want to ramp up or dial back the toastiness. While they’re touchscreen compatible, you might have a hard time using your phone due to their size. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$500; outdoorresearch.com]

