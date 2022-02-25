Outdoor Research Skytour Jacket & Bibs GET IT

Spending a full day skiing in the backcountry means being comfortable and staying dry is vital. The Outdoor Research Skytour jacket and bibs feature OR’s AscentShell technology built in a lighter form for long hauls through the mountains. The result is the stretchy, comfortable feel of AscentShell with increased breathability.

The AscentShell fabric feels like you’re wearing soft shells, while having the performance of a hard shell. After hours churning through the snow, this shell setup was still venting perspiration while keeping the outer elements under control.—Joe Potoczak, Men’s Journal contributor

[$349 jacket;$349 bibs; outdoooresearch.com]

