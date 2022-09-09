Outdoor Vitals Tushar Rain Jacket GET IT

Outdoor Vitals is a brand that specializes in premium ultralight gear that you can depend on in multiple conditions. Spending time in the alpine can mean quick temperature shifts and with that you want gear that can support that adaptability. The Tushar rain jacket is one of the lightest jackets I have ever come across weighing only 7.4 ounces. This is the type of shell you can bring anywhere no matter what because it packs up smaller than your water bottle.

I brought this on a quick strike mission up to 1,800 meters where I was met with extremely high winds and unforeseen rain showers. This jacket not only held up but it kept me warm and allowed me to stay up there long enough to wait the storm out and see the views.

The fit is very comfortable with zero mobility restriction and acted as an excellent windbreaker before the rain arrived. The material has a ripstop nylon membrane which makes it very durable if you brush up against branches and the seams are fully taped with torain® specific fabric on the inside which makes me feel like this jacket will last many years to come.

The waterproofing was also impressive because it never accumulated on the jacket even after a long downpour. Overall this jacket surpassed my expectations by a huge margin for being so light, versatile and well designed.—Peter Matlashewski, Men’s Journal contributor

[$229.97; outdoorvitals.com]

