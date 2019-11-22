Outerknown Blanket Shirt GET IT

Whenever I can, I always try to wear pieces from sustainable brands that don’t just make me look cool when I throw on a shirt in the morning, but ones that I know are thinking about our planet when making their gear. One of my favorites: Outerknown. I love its organic cotton twill Blanket Shirt for when I want a casual look that can still keep me warm. There are over 20 patterns to choose from so you can find the perfect one to fit your style. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$148; outerknown.com]

