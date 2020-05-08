Outlaw Blazing Saddles Hand Wash and Lotion Set GET IT

Do you love the smokey smell of campfire? How about the pungent scent of an aged whiskey? How about the peppery musk of gunpowder? Well, if you said “hell yes” to any of these three scents, then you need to look into the men’s care products made by Outlaw. And, particularly right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, we think their Fire in the Hole Campfire hand wash and body lotion set is exactly what you need on your bathroom countertop.

Made from all-vegan oils, and smells of campfire, gunpowder, sagebrush, dirt, bacon, and whiskey, these products have that perfect blend of outdoorsy pursuits meets cowboy “badassness.” These products will leave your hands feeling silky and smooth, and keep you sanitized during this quarantine period.

As we’re all washing our hands more and more these days, the sudsy lather of the hand soap and the skin-smoothing oils in the lotion will keep your skin in prime condition through this strange time.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

The brand also has a full line of bar soaps, body washes, deodorants, and more.

[$25; Liveoutlaw.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!