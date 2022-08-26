Overview Coffee AfricaGET IT
Modern agricultural systems often have a negative impact on the health of our planet. Even organic agriculture does not help regenerate the land. Sure, organic practices are less harmful than conventional ones, but still includes tilling and monocropping that work against the natural ecology and deplete soil health over time.
Regenerative farming takes a different approach, and Overview Coffee is the first coffee roaster in the world to fully invest in it. This light roast, single origin coffee bean is grown in fertile volcanic soil on Suke Quto farm in Ethiopia, where farmers regenerate the soil by recycling debris and root residue from the coffee and shade trees. With its subtle fruit and smooth sweetness, it’s hard to just have one cup. Organic and Rainforest Alliance certified with hints of peaches, caramel, and milk chocolate.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor
[$16/bag; overviewcoffee.com]
