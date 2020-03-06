OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker Get It

If you’re a coffee drinker, you’ve probably searched far and wide for a well-designed machine that can get the job done each day. OXO’s 9-Cup coffee machine set-up, which has a Specialty Coffee Association certification, makes getting your caffiene fix a hell of a lot easier. It’s simple and straightforward to make up to nine cups: Once it’s plugged in, you add your ground coffee and water like usual and press the button to indicate how many cups you want. 2-4? 5-9? Turn the button, click it, and get ready for the day while a pot of joe brews. OXO made sure the water covers all your grounds so you get the best cup possible. But something that sets it apart from other machines is the carafe that will keep everything hot. The only real nitpick is that the cord is a bit on the shorter side, so you need to make sure you have a nearby outlet on your countertop. And if the 9-Cup version is too much, OXO plans to release an 8-Cup machine this summer. — John Lonsdale, Deputy Digital Editor

[$200; oxo.com]

