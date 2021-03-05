Packtalk Ski Winter Sports Communicator GET IT

If you’ve spent a fair amount of time on the slopes, you know what it’s like to get separated from your crew with no way of communicating. Phones are notoriously unreliable on the mountain and trying to find friends when its dumping powder is like a white-out version of Where’s Waldo. Finally, there is a sensible solution to this communication conundrum: the Packtalk Ski from Cardo Systems.

Able to connect with up to 15 different people at a range of one kilometer between units, this device opens up a whole new realm of possibilities on the mountains. Beyond the basics of hands-free, always-on group communication, this device also allows you to clearly stream music and even take phone calls. We were surprised just how clear sound quality was and that the volume automatically adjusted based on wind noise.

The receiver easily mounts to your helmet and comes with a microphone and two 32 mm speakers with Velcro that attach to the earflaps of your helmet. Once paired up with your crew, the group communication worked impeccably. You don’t need to hit any buttons before you start speaking and can be clearly heard by your group, even when speaking at a lower volume. While our group had a blast bantering as we carved down the mountain, this would also be extremely useful for more serious backcountry situations. The device also has an ample eight-hour battery life and can operate in temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

This is one of those devices that once you’ve tried it, you don’t know how you ever skied or snowboarded without it. The Packtalk significantly increased our group’s laughs, stoke and overall safety on the mountain, and we’re confident it’ll do the same for you.––Jack Haworth, Contributing Editor

[$250; cardosystems.com]

