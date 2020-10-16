Pact Favorite Tee Sheet Set Get It

Linen has had its moment in the sun, providing light, breathable relief on the hottest days of summer. But now that Labor Day is fast approaching, I’m craving bedding to cloak myself in that’s cozier (read kitten-soft). Pact’s Favorite Tee Sheet Set has a weightier heft that’s comfy without clinging or trapping too much heat (granted my AC is cranking all night long at a chilly 64 degrees). These are the kind of sheets that turn you into a stomach sleeper. You’ll find yourself rubbing your face into its comforting softness as you hit snooze for the third time. Best of all, this jersey cotton is fair-trade certified and organic, which saves loads of water. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[From $100; wearpact.com]

