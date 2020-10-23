Pair of Thieves Cool Breeze Boxer Briefs GET IT

Boxer briefs are a dime a dozen, right? While some boast performance specs, others tout comfort, while some are just plain colorful fashion statements. But what if you were to combine all three into one capable boxer brief built for everything from the gym, to happy hour, to lounging around the house? This was our first thought when we slipped on the Pair of Thieves Cool Breeze Boxer Briefs.

Made with cooling mesh material, these boxer briefs are breathable, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and oh-so freakin’ comfy. They are also flat-stitched, so no annoying seam irritation or chafing from these bad boys. We spent a full weekend surfing, skateboarding, chasing our two little kiddos around, and walking all over town in these boxer briefs, and we have to say: They check all the boxes. They’re ultra comfy, breathable, capable, and they come in several rad colorways for all personality types.

While there are almost too many options for high-quality men’s undies on the market these days, the Pair of Thieves Cool Breeze are as good as it gets. Not to mention that their price point is a bit lower than most boxer briefs we’ve seen… which is a huge plus for us.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$22; pairofthieves.com]

