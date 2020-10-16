Pair of Thieves Cool Breeze Mesh Lounge Shorts GET IT

With many of us sheltering in place and spending more time indoors these days, you’ve probably already dusted off each piece of leisure wear you have in your closet. But if you’re looking to get into some lounge wear that takes comfort to the next level, then you should check out Pair of Thieves Cool Breeze Mesh Lounge Shorts.

For lounging around the house (or even for your home workout) it doesn’t get much more capable and comfortable than these. Made with their Cool Breeze Fabric, these shorts breathe so well, and do not feel stifling (even on the hottest of days).

They’re handsomely styled with multiple applications in mind—meaning that they can go from the couch, to the gym, to the store, to the beach seamlessly. And pair these shorts with any of their ultra-comfy and high-quality t-shirt or underwear products, and you’ve got a match made in leisure heaven.

While we’ll all be lounging inside for the foreseeable future, the gear from Pair of Thieves is here to keep you feeling good.—Jon Perino, Senior

[$45; pairofthieves.com]

