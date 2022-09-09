Pair of Thieves SuperFit Boxer Briefs GET IT

When it comes to shopping for underwear these days, guys really only have a few important things to consider: comfort, quality, price, and (not to forget) style. While they could certainly go the bargain route (and get 5 pairs for under $20) or they could go the high-end route (paying upward of $50 for one pair), we feel that there is a perfect balance of everything we mentioned above. We’re talking about Pair of Thieves—more specifically, their SuperFit Boxer Briefs.

These boxer briefs are so damn-comfy, they fit and move wonderfully with our body, they boast superior craftsmanship, and they sit at a price point that we feel is well-below what you get in quality. The best of all worlds if you ask us.

Built from an ultra-comfy blend of 85 percent Polyamide and 15 percent Spandex (15%), this stretchy lightweight mesh moves, breathes, and simply keeps your whole zone in good hands. They’re available in several handsome prints and patterns for whatever vibe your feeling on any given day, and they simply do their job in remarkable fashion.

These boxer briefs have become our new favorites for all occasions. We can’t think of a bad thing to say about the fit and feel of the SuperFit—we’d even venture to say that for the price, there is nothing better on the market right now.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$22.99/2-pack; pairofthieves.com]

