Pale Blue USB Rechargeable Batteries

Batteries are annoying, especially old school single-use alkaline ones. They feel dated and wasteful, especially when you don’t have a recycling service nearby. Although you can buy NiMH batteries with an easy-to-lose charger, they often lose power when not being used. So we welcome a product like Pale Blue that keeps things simple, easy, clean and efficient.

Rechargeable Pale Blue batteries are lithium ion and come in standard sizes–AA, AAA, C, D and 9V. They come with 4-1 and 2-1 USB cables, making it easy to charge more than one battery at a time. All of their batteries can use the USB cable (even the AAA batteries, that seem like they wont fit, but they do). This is the beauty of Pale Blue.

So how does it work? The AAs charge in under two hours, the AAA in under 1.5 hours, the 9V under three and the C & D are typically around five to six hours. The discharge of the Pale Blue is very low. A 50-percent charged AA battery can last about 7.5 months, as we found when we charged months ago and still had some juice. Of course this is conditional–extremely high or low temps can decrease the charge quicker.

At ambient room temperature (around 70°F) a 100-percent charged AA can last 15 months while a AAA can last 10 months. But you don’t get these batteries to just hang around. We found that they are an integral part of our adventure kits and are something you just charge up with everything else before your trip to make your life simple and less wasteful.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[Starting at $24; paleblueearth.com]

