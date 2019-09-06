Panaracer Gravelking SK Bike Tires Get It

It’s hard to get excited about a hunk of rubber, I know. But these tires have made my decades-old road bike so much more capable. I’ve been riding with them for the past few months, and I’m really impressed by how well they cushion bumps on cracked roads. They have plenty of tread, but they still roll easily and quietly on the pavement (there’s none of that annoying drone you hear when people ride fat-tire bikes on the street, for example). Last weekend I finally got the chance to do some real, dirty off-road riding. By the end of the day, I loved these tires even more: They kept me upright—without slipping or sliding—on mountain singletrack, where most other riders were wheeling full-suspension mountain bikes. From rocky creek crossings to sandy downhill stretches, the Gravelkings held firm—and put a big smile on my face. — Michael Charboneau, Part-time Web Editor

[$50; jensonusa.com]