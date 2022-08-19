Patagonia Dirt Roamer Bike Shorts GET IT

A few years back, Patagonia decided to get into the mountain biking market. They first dipped their toe into the space with a Dirt Craft collection, but then went in head first and created a fantastic and refined line and added the Dirt Roamer Collection. The Dirt Roamer shorts were a highlight in that collection, and the second iteration of Dirt Roamers shine even brighter.

The new version of the Dirt Roamers have a similar sleek contoured silhouette, long length (12-in. inseam) and the same no-stitch weld seams, but has some other updated aspects. First off, that stretchy, airy ultralight fabric that was one of the hallmarks of the first Dirt Roamer, is now more durable (depending on whether you wear chamois or not, these shorts feel like you aren’t actually wearing shorts.)

Though the fabric is stronger and holds up better when you take a dirt nap, it still feels like a cool breeze. It also has all the four-way stretch, and moisture wicking properties as before. Bonus points—it is also Fair Trade Certified™ sewn.

Next upgrade is they added a pocket! Although the solo pocket worked perfectly fine, having that extra pocket just makes life a bit more ambidextrous, plus they shifted the zipper to a top entry that makes access easier. The last great update is the doubled sided low-profile adjustable OppoSet® waistband. Before it was centered at the zipper fly, it worked great but the two-side adjustments are a bit slicker. The new Dirt Roamers are a fantastic upgrade from an already awesome product. We highly recommend them.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$129; patagonia.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!