Patagonia Men’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket Get It

Fleece jackets are cold-weather staples. You’ve got polar, micro, French terry, cotton, and all sorts of blends. But there’s something very nostalgic about sherpa fleece. Patagonia’s Retro-X Fleece jacket has that fluffy wool-like texture on the outside that screams comfort, while the interior is all performance. There’s a windproof membrane bonded to the fleece, separating it from a next-to-skin mesh that loves to breathe. You never feel stifled: It dumps excess heat and controls odors with ease. The full zipper means you’re free to cool off when you’r blood starts pumping and can just as easily warm back up thanks to a high collar. It performed brilliantly during a blustery sunrise hike in Switzerland, and was the perfect outer layer while touring the top of a snowy mountain peak. I also appreciated the roomy pockets (including the bonus chest pocket) for stashing my large iPhone, passport, and all matter of on-the-go essentials. As for its color blocking and detailing? Well that’s just icing on the cake… and the source of an endless stream of compliments. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$199; patagonia.com]