Patagonia Men’s Downdrift Jacket

For a long time, being warm in really cold weather meant looking like you had become separated from Sir Edmund Hillary’s expedition party. But Patagonia has ensured that this is no longer the case with the Downdrift, a piece of outerwear that offers the best in warmth, paired with good style.

Designed for the guy who lives in a mountain town or a chilly city, it’s insulated with 600-fill power Recycled Down, which has all been reclaimed from down products, which is nice to know if you’re wearing it out bird watching. The shell is NetPlus 100-percent postconsumer recycled nylon faille, an upcycled material of recycled fishing nets with a DWR finish to keep your upper body complexity dry in the rain and snow. A full length center-front two-way Vislon zipper and covered placket with metal snaps protects against bitter winter winds.

The removable hood is clutch for more mobility or warmth, whichever is more important on a particular day. Two double-entry pockets keep your essentials close and hands warm with an additional interior pocket. Drawcord hem seals in warmth, whether you are walking a few blocks to a design meeting or hiking a few miles in the Rockies. Fair Trade sewn and backed by Patagonia’s principals. Looks darn good, too.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$299; patagonia.com]

