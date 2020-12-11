Patagonia R2 Yulex Front-Zip Wetsuit GET IT

With the frigid winter water finally here, surfers are inevitably forced to suit up this time of year. Thankfully, there is no shortage of wetsuit manufacturers that make a damn-good suit to give surfers all over the world the ability to hit the water no matter what Mother Earth throws at ‘em. And one of our favorite brands on the planet just so happens to make one of the finest wetsuits we’ve tested in years.

The Patagonia R2 Yulex Front Zip fullsuit is such a pleasure to wear, that the fact that it’s made up of 85 percent Yulex natural rubber (which is FSC certified by the Rainforest Alliance) is simply a massive cherry on top—and only gives us more stoke on a product that we can be proud to purchase.

Its flexibility is the finest we’ve tested from Patagonia, and the triple-glued and taped seams keep your inner temperature nice and warm without compromising stretchiness. The construction of this suit is nothing short of superb, and it’s 100-percent Fair Trade Certified sewn.

The R2 is ideal for 55-60-degree Fahrenheit water, but if you run hot like us, then its toasty thermal lining works wonderfully in the low 50s. If you like supporting brands that deeply care about the environment, then you’re likely no stranger to Patagonia’s products. You can feel good about using any piece of their gear, and the quality is always second to none… The R2 is no exception.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$459; patagonia.com]

