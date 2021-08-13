PawPail Waste Station Get It

You love your pet, but you don’t love turning your trash bin into a bona fide poop receptacle (and neither does your garbage man). Minimize stink and keep dog waste where it belongs (outside) with this waste-management solution. Special vent technology paired with a carbon air filter eliminates odors and keeps any dreaded stench clouds from escaping. The PawPail also stores and dispenses poop bags; plop it in the backyard for easy access. Our only nit-pick: The bag compartment can fill with water if it rains, so we suggest stashing it someplace where it’s covered. — Brittany Smith, deputy digital editor

[$150; pawpail.com]

