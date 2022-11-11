PEARL iZUMI PRO Alpha Layer GET IT

Our new favorite cycling layer for cold days, the PRO Alpha is a Polartec top that is best worn under your favorite shell. One of the first layers of its kind, the PRO Alpha Layer ditches the bulk and keeps you warm without overheating.

Polartec® Alpha Direct® fabric transfers moisture, so that you stay dry and comfortable even as temperatures and weather fluctuates on your ride. Three bellowed rear jacket pockets help hold extra ride essentials and treats, allowing this layer to stand on its own when you want to stash your shell for a long climb or a dry hour in the saddle. It is made with fully recycled content and has BioViz® reflective elements for low-light visibility, plus it fits to form perfectly. The PRO Alpha is so comfortable I even wear it to bed sometimes, if I’m burnt after a long ride.—Andy Cochrane, Men’s Journal contributor

[$160; pearlizumi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!