Pearl Izumi Summit Short

Looking for a pair of cycling shorts that does it all? Check out the Pearl Izumi Summit—and make sure you spring for the model with an included chamois liner. The Summit is billed as a mountain biking short and it certainly fits the description well, with a fit that’s cut to accommodate knee pads and two zippered pockets for securely stowing trail snacks and keys. However, the casual look works equally well for commuting and riding around town—with the added benefit of discrete protection for your tender bits.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$125; pearlizumi.com]

