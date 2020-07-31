Pedro & Tailor Corded Velveteen Hat Get It

I’ve been wearing hats all spring and summer. But I realized early on my old running hats were getting a lot of use and I wanted an option that wasn’t designed just for warm-weather workouts. That’s when I found this corduroy one from recently launched brand Pedro & Tailor. “We wanted to create the perfect hat that was elegant enough to dress up, while still being wearable for all seasons,” Pedro & Tailor co-founder Josh Perez told me. “The lightweight cord was the perfect material for us. Inspired by some of the jackets and shirts our grandfathers would wear on special occasions, it was a chance to give a nod to a staple, beautiful fabric, while still giving it a modern twist.” You can get one in olive, navy, or—my favorite—desert, and if you ever take it off, you’ll see cool details like the brand’s motto “A Life of Wonder” stitched to a label on the inside. At $38, it’s a great everyday hat that’s actually comfortable—and stylish as hell. —John Lonsdale, Deputy Editor

[$38; pedroandtailor.com]

