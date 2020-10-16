Pendleton Motor Robe Throw Blanket With Leather Carrier GET IT

From curling up on the couch to getting after some outdoor adventures, a good throw blanket is just the piece of gear to keep you comfortable at all times. And not many brands make a finer blanket than the team at Pendleton… and their Motor Robe blanket (with leather strap) is one of the nicest examples we’ve tested. Made from 100-percent virgin wool, this throw is wonderfully soft, yet still feels rugged enough to handle outdoor excursions.

From the backyard love seat, to the road trip, to the park bleachers watching the kids’ baseball game, this throw is precisely the ticket. It measures 55 inches x 66 inches, so there’s plenty of blanket for multiple people. It also comes equipped with a handy leather strap for easy storage and transport, and it’s offered in several attractive colorways. Not to mention that each and every blanket is woven at Pendleton’s American mills. This throw will become your new go-to summertime staple.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$99.50; pendleton-usa.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!