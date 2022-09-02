Pendleton Unity Blanket GET IT

You can’t go wrong with a wool Pendleton blanket. Whether you are car camping and need a durable blanket that you can sit on, sleep on, sleep under, use for warmth, etc. or at home, on your bed, on your sofa, or even as decoration as a wall hanging. Pendleton blankets are useful and symbolic.

As nature’s OG tech fabric, wool blankets are ultra-long lasting. When taken care of, they will outlive all of us and can be passed down to future generations. Because of these blankets’ almost eternal quality, it is best to pick a design that is equally meaningful.

Pendleton has a number of beautiful artist series blankets that have philanthropic benefits. One of our favorites is the Unity blanket designed by Chelysa Owens-Cyr (Fort Peck Assiniboine and Dakota Sioux/Pasqua First Nations Cree) is an artist from Montana’s Fort Peck Indian Reservation. The Unity blanket was exclusively created for the American Indian College Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps fund scholarships for Native American students and tribal colleges. Owens-Cyr is a College Fund scholar, who is currently studying Business Administration at Fort Peck Community College. Her art is inspired by her family and her culture. She is a multi-talented, self-taught contemporary ledger artist, beader, graphic designer and painter. You can see more of her work on her Instagram and shop her designs here. The Unity blanket is made of 82-percent pure virgin wool and 18-percent cotton. It is unnapped, meaning the fabric is left uncombed and has a sharper pattern definition than napped wool. The blanket has a felt binding and it is made in the USA from start to finish in Pendleton, Oregon at the brand’s mill.

The Unity comes in a Twin (38” x 75”) size and has options for monogramming, embroidery and hanging tags. The Unity’s pattern features a “horse galloping through a Lakota village of traditional tepees at sunrise, while a geometric Morning Sun greets the dawn over each dwelling.” In Lakota, the word for horse is Sunka Wakan or “Holy Dog,” and is a “symbol that stands for strength and unity”—thus the namesake of the blanket. It is a functional and beautiful piece that can be treated like a work of art or a everyday item—or better yet, both.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$329; pendleton-usa.com]

