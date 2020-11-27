Petzl IKO CORE Headlamp GET IT

With the days getting shorter and shorter, many people may be finding it difficult to get after their outdoor activities when they clock out from work at the end of the day. This is where a solid headlamp comes in clutch to light the way and keep your active pursuits from getting stifled after the sun goes down.

And this season, one of the finest headlamps we’ve tested is the new Petzl IKO CORE. Pumping out 500 lumens in an ultra-lightweight package (weighing in at only 79 grams), you barely notice you have this thing on your head, but the power that its capable of lights up the darkest of pathways.

It’s water resistant so you don’t have to worry about inclement weather, and it runs on either the rechargeable CORE battery, or three standard batteries. Its genius design is well-balanced, featherweight, and powerful. The best of all possible worlds when it comes to a headlamp.

Whether you’re in the market for a new light source for your outdoor adventures, or you’re seeking the perfect gift for your outdoor-junkie loved one, the IKO CORE is sure to knock it out of the park. You can’t put a price on time spent in the Great Outdoors.—Jon Perino, Senior Editor

[$89.95; rei.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!