Peugeot Elis Touch Get It

Uusally electronic versions of everyday gadgets don’t end up being all that revolutionary. Once they run out of juice, they’re often relegated to a junk drawer and you revert to the original. Of course there are exceptions to this rule (the Quip electronic toothbrush comes to mind). Here’s one I’m currently obsessed with: the Peugeot Elis Touch. The electric wine opener comes with a handly little foil cutter—just squeeze and twist. That’s honestly the most work your hands will do. To uncork, place the opener over the neck of the bottle, then press against the cork. It’ll start and stop automatically. It’s quiet, speedy, and a breeze to use, lasting about 40 uses before it needs to be charged (although you can also just keep it charging in its dock). The stainless steel design is sleek enough to keep on your counter or bar cart to boot. — Brittany Smith, Senior Editor

[$99.95; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!