Philips 3200 LatteGo Get It

We thought that an analog machine was the only way to get a decent cup of espresso at home. But the LatteGo is the latest smart coffee maker to change that sentiment. While smart espresso machines make it easier to dose out the grind and tamp it properly, Philips does all the work for you. Once you load in the beans and pour in some cold milk, you just select your beverage of choice and press a button: The LatteGo grinds the beans, tamps them, then brews on autopilot. But the best part is the café-quality milk foam, which takes only a few seconds to generate. It’s sleek and pretty easy to keep clean. Control freaks can dial in the grind size and make a few other adjustments until the machine makes an espresso with a strong crème game. Jut know that, at 18 pounds with a 17×14.5-inch footprint, it’ll take up some serious counter space. — Sal Vaglica, Senior Editor

[$800; usa.philips.com]

