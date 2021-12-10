Phoozy 2.8L Thechcapsule GET IT

Ever leave your phone on the dashboard when you’re out on a job and it shuts down from the heat? Ever had a screen break just as you get to your remote getaway spot? What about batteries wearing down in the cold? We’ve all certainly lost some vital footage, opportunity or data thanks to a technological breakdown. Well, now you can better protect your smaller devices with the Phoozy Thechcapsule, a carry pouch that guards against heat, cold, water, and other accidents in the field.

The real value to this is the X-Tech Waterproof Shell and Chromium Thermal Barrier that protects from extreme conditions. The larger compartment can fit a mini tablet, hard drives, and chargers. The smaller compartment is a 1-liter organizer for cables and charger with a Tether Clip for keys, fobs and such with a holder for your Apple or Stylus Pencil. Wear it as a single piece (three ways to strap it) or tuck it into your luggage and take one more variable out of the equation for your next mission.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor



[$89.99; phoozy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!