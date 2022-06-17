Phunkshun Wear Versa Headband GET IT

Sometimes a small piece of gear comes along that you didn’t even know you needed. Meet Phunkshun Wear’s new Versa Headband. For those who sweat at the hair line while on approaches, hiking or running, know that sweat can be mildly annoying, to super annoying. Whether you wear a hat or not, it can sometimes get in your eyes, along with your sunscreen (if you wear any.) Wearing a neck gaiter is always an option, but why not use a hand band that is made just for catching sweat and keeping hair out of your face?

Made with Repreve Recycled Fibers and Sorbtek—a specialty yarn that has “permanent moisture management through proprietary catch-move release technology” that works three times faster that most other fabrics. The simple design cinches in the back and actually stays on a variety sizes of heads.

The Versa Headband comes in a variety of colors and styles so you are almost certain not to have the same as your friends.—Kate Erwin, Men’s Journal contributor

[$16.99; phunkshunwear.com]

