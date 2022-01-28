Pit Commander GET IT

Do you deeply appreciate the artform of building a campfire that truly shines? Some fires burn out too soon; some don’t burn at all. And to really make your campfire maximize its potential, you need the right tools. Not only to get it lit, but keep it blazing for as long as you need it too. And we haven’t used any better tool for just this, than the Pit Commander.

This thing is meticulously tailored to keep your fire under control, your whole campsite warm, and all the marshmallows toasted to perfection. Made entirely from carbon steel with a high-heat powder coat, this badboy features an impressively designed hook, a jabber, as well as a chopper—the holy trinity for campfire upkeep. Its custom-molded handle feel ultra solid in-hand, and the balance and ergonomics of this tool are so-damn impressive. If you pride yourself on being in complete control of your fire at all times, this is the tool you need in your kit.

From the backyard firepit, to the beachfront bonfire, to the backcountry survival scenario, the Pit Commander won’t let you down. It helps you tend to your flames with so much precision and all the muscle you need to get those logs precisely where you need ‘em. This tool is such a pleasure to use in the field.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$179; pitcommand.com]

