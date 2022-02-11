Plano Atlas Series Backpack Tackle Bag GET IT

From the brilliant team over at Plano, comes our new favorite tackle bag: The Atlas. This bag is so versatile that we can’t think of any reason not to dump your trusty tackle box/bag solution right now and dive head-first into this bag. It really is that awesome. It gives you the durability of a hard-sided box with the lightweight portability of a soft-sided tackle bag. The best of both worlds, indeed.

Its molded-EVA construction is tough-as-nails, its waterproof HDPE base is impressively solid and sturdy when sat upright, and it features a nice magnetic dropzone for quick access to whatever you need on the fly. It has a bungee-cord rod holder, multiple tool holders, and even a water-resistant dedicated cell phone pocket. On top of all that, it boasts several other mesh pockets with zippers and molded side pockets for added storage for all your gear. Not to mention the ultra-comfortable shoulder straps that make hauling everything to your secret spot a pleasant experience (as it should be).

If you’ve been schlepping around that same tackle box for decades now, or even if you’ve settled for a sub-par, basic tackle solution from an off-brand, we highly suggest you drop that piece of gear immediately and invest in the Atlas from Plano. And at a price point that rivals many other high-end tackle bags/boxes, it’s a purchase you won’t regret, trust us.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$219.99; basspro.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!