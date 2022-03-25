Plano Frost 21 Cooler GET IT

Goin’ fishin’ this season? One of the most important pieces of gear for any day on the lake, river, or boat is most certainly your cooler—and we all know that the crew over at Plano makes superb pieces of fishing gear. That’s why we were thrilled to get our hands on their Frost 21 cooler.

This thing pulls more than its weight, keeps your beverages and food nice and cold all day long, and it also doubles as your caddy back to the car with your catch of the day. Its interior dimensions are 19.5” x 14.5” x 13.0”, so there’s plenty of room for whatever you pack in (as well as whatever you pack out). We took it out for a full day, bright and sunny in the high 70s all morning, and it held our ice and kept our refreshments cold for the whole excursion. While we didn’t land anything that was worth taking home that day, the cooler is most definitely capable of transporting several large catches back home with ease. Not to mention that this cooler fits easily in any sedan trunk. The handle is ultra-well-built, and it even comes equipped with an exterior bottle opener (crucial) as well as a ruler on the top panel to separate the keepers from the toss-backs. This is a fine cooler at a very reasonable price point.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$159.99; planomolding.com]

