If you’re a camera nerd, like us, then you know quite well how exciting even a simple new colorway can be in the camera world. And while we’ve always been a fan of the classic Polaroid aesthetic (in either white or black), we had to let you know about the latest online exclusive from your favorite instant photography brand. Introducing the red Polaroid GO.

While we’ve had our hands on the classic white version for months now, we might have to place another order for the brand-new released red version. This camera not only looks so rad, but it packs such a fierce punch in performance—We can’t think of a reason not to add another body to our camera bag. It has all the charm and simple operations the classic Polaroids that you grew up shooting with, yet comes in a much more compact package (it can fit in your hoodie front pocket, or even the back pocket of your jeans).

And our favorite part? It uses Polaroid Go instant film that comes formatted in the same, classic square Polaroid format—but instead of the original 3.5-inch width, they sized this film down to just over 2 inches wide. This is the perfect, pocketable size for shooting instant photos on-the-go, yet it still has that timeless square format that we’ve all come to know and love over the decades. It has a self-timer, built-in flash, and simply takes wonderful images.

This is the most fun we’ve had with a new camera in a very long time. As our old photography professor once told us in college, “The best camera on the planet is… the camera that you have with you.” And we can’t think of a reason not to have this little badboy with us on all our spring/summer outings.—Jon Perino, senior editor

[$99.99; polaroid.com]

