Poler 2+ Person Tent GET IT

Is there a rule that quality outdoor gear has to look so spartan? Unless you’re posted up with the local militia, camping is supposed to be fun. And Poler makes sleeping outside quite a bit more so with the new creative 2+ Person tent. First off, Poler is back. After fizzling out of business a few years ago, the brand is relaunched with the same focus on those #campvibes they made so appealing the first time around, including this good-times tent that comes in four fun patterns and colors (and black for the goth campers out there.)

But even with the fun colors and that whimsical Steve Gee print, this isn’t just a cheery, good looking tent… it’s highly functional and durable. The “2+” is because it’s bigger than the standard two-man. Picture all the little cousins, a couple with a small child or just a little more space for two people to stretch out—and it’s 40-inches high.

The design is clutch, with two vestibule/entry points, lightweight, easy to assemble aluminum poles and the Poler Cyclops Eye window. There are also several options with this tent. If you’ve got a nice, dry night you can sleep bug free under breathable 20d mesh under the stars. If you’re expecting rain or chill, you can use the 30d Poly Ripstop rain fly and stay cozy and dry. Fully utilitarian, just a little less serious.—Jon Coen, Men’s Journal contributor

[$250; poler.com]

