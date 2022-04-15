Power Plate Pulse GET IT

If you’re looking to rejuvenate sore muscles either before or after your next workout, the Power Plus Pulse massage gun is the optimal solution. It offers targeted muscle therapy to alleviate your pain or stiffness, with a range of different features.

With the Pulse, you’ll get six vibration intensity levels, an impressive six-hour battery, anti-microbial coating, and six different attachments to target different muscles groups—from feet to forearms. Additionally, it comes in a protective padded carrying case for easy travel and storage. Sore muscles won’t stand a chance.—Jack Haworth, contributing editor

[Pulse $250; powerplate.com]

