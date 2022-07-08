prAna Roots Studio shirt GET IT

Lifestyle and outdoor apparel brand prAna has always been impressive for its environmental cred and commitment to give back to communities. Now, the brand has partnered with indigenous artists with its Roots Studio line-up of summer casual clothes. The collaboration sources bold designs from artists—and reroutes 20 percent of profits to the artist and 80 percent to a community fund to leave lasting benefits for indigenous communities.

The Roots Studio shirt has prAna’s trademark athletic yet casual cut, with a 60-40 blend of cotton and polyester that’s especially comfortable in hot weather.—Conor Mihel, Men’s Journal contributor

[$69, prana.com]

